TUIfly Belgium adds Lille – Fez route in S21

TUIfly Belgium in summer 2021 season plans to offer Lille – Fez service, where the airline schedules 1 weekly flight with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route from 30MAR21.
TB6945 LIL1300 – 1555FEZ 73H 2
TB6946 FEZ1650 – 1950LIL 73H 2
