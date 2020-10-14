China Southern starting today resumes regular service to Africa, as the airline once again operates Changsha – Nairobi route. From 14OCT20, Airbus A330 aircraft operates this route once weekly. Following schedule is effective from 28OCT20.
CZ6043 CSX0050 – 0730NBO 330 3
CZ6044 NBO1700 – 0905+1CSX 330 3
China Southern resumes Changsha – Nairobi service from mid-Oct 2020
