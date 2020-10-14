Airlink resumes Pemba service from late-Oct 2020

South African carrier Airlink at the launch of Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Johannesburg – Pemba route, previously operated for South African Airways under SA-coded flight numbers. The airline will initially operate twice weekly flights from 28OCT20, on board Embraer ERJ135 aircraft.



4Z204 JNB0930 – 1220POL ER3 35

4Z205 POL1250 – 1610JNB ER3 35



Current schedule lists the airline would operate 6 weekly flights by 01MAR21, however this remains likely to change.