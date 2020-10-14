Airlink resumes Pemba service from late-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

South African carrier Airlink at the launch of Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Johannesburg – Pemba route, previously operated for South African Airways under SA-coded flight numbers. The airline will initially operate twice weekly flights from 28OCT20, on board Embraer ERJ135 aircraft.

4Z204 JNB0930 – 1220POL ER3 35
4Z205 POL1250 – 1610JNB ER3 35

Current schedule lists the airline would operate 6 weekly flights by 01MAR21, however this remains likely to change.

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.