Aeroflot W20 Geneva aircraft changes as of 13OCT20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes for Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva route, during winter 2020/21 season. Planned 2 weekly flights, operating on Thursdays and Saturdays, remain unchanged, however all service will now be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The Skyteam member previously scheduled 1 weekly each with Airbus A321 and Boeing 777.



SU2380 SVO0845 – 1025GVA 77W 4

SU2380 SVO1350 – 1540GVA 77W 6



SU2381 GVA1220 – 1805SVO 77W 4

SU2381 GVA1725 – 2300SVO 77W 6