Southwest Airlines outlines Miami / Palm Springs network from Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Southwest Airlines earlier this month outlined planned operation for Miami and Palm Springs, when the airline commences service from mid-November 2020.

Separately the airline will also expand ski resort flights, with flights to Montrose being added from late-December 2020.

Miami – Baltimore/Washington eff 15NOV20 4 daily 737-700
Miami – Chicago Midway eff 15NOV20 1 daily 737-700
Miami – Houston Hobby eff 15NOV20 4 daily 737-700
Miami – Tampa eff 15NOV20 3 daily 737-700
Montrose – Dallas Love Field eff 19DEC20 2 weekly 737-700
Montrose – Denver eff 19DEC20 3 daily 737-700
Palm Springs – Denver eff 15NOV20 1 daily 737-700
Palm Springs – Oakland eff 15NOV20 2 daily 737-700
Palm Springs – Phoenix eff 15NOV20 3 daily 737-700