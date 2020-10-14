Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines earlier this month announced service resumption to India, under Air Travel Bubble Arrangement between Bhutan and India. Planned operation effective 15OCT20 as follows.
Paro – Bagdogra eff 15OCT20 Every 2 weeks
Paro – Delhi eff 19OCT20 1 weekly
Paro – Guwahati eff 22OCT20 Every 2 weeks
Paro – Kolkata eff 16OCT20 1 weekly
Druk Air resumes India service from mid-Oct 2020
