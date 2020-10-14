Druk Air resumes India service from mid-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines earlier this month announced service resumption to India, under Air Travel Bubble Arrangement between Bhutan and India. Planned operation effective 15OCT20 as follows.

Paro – Bagdogra eff 15OCT20 Every 2 weeks
Paro – Delhi eff 19OCT20 1 weekly
Paro – Guwahati eff 22OCT20 Every 2 weeks
Paro – Kolkata eff 16OCT20 1 weekly

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.