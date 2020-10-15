WestJet Atlantic Canada network changes from Nov 2020

WestJet yesterday (14OCT20) announced network changes in the Atlantic Canada, as the airline temporary discontinues 4 markets from 02NOV20: Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney (Nova Scotia).



Following routes will see last flight scheduled on 01NOV20. The corresponding frequency is based on previously listed default schedule in Nov 2020, prior to removal on 14OCT20.



Halifax – Ottawa 1 daily

Halifax – Sydney NS 1 daily

Toronto – Charlottetown 3 weekly

Toronto – Fredericton 13 weekly

Toronto – Moncton 3 daily

Toronto – St. John’s NFLD 1 daily



There is no service resumption date planned in the short term, due to current situation.



As WestJet’s latest schedule update up to 14OCT20 focuses on the removal of routes listed above, the airline continues to list following routes, including International for November on/after 02NOV20, although these will be removed at later date. Routes marked with * represents the airline will continue to operate this service, stated in the press release.



* Halifax – Calgary

Halifax – Edmonton

Halifax – Montreal

Halifax – Orlando

* Halifax – St. John’s NFLD

* Halifax – Toronto

St. John’s NFLD – Toronto



Status for the airline’s seasonal International service from St. John’s NFLD in the first quarter of 2021 remains pending.



The following is a quick overview of WestJet’s first service entry in each Atlantic Canada market:

Charlottetown May 2007

Fredericton April 2015

Halifax Feb 2003

Moncton May 2000

St. John’s NFLD September 2003

Sydney NS May 2009