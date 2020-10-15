Air Busan starting today (15OCT20) resumes Busan – Qingdao service, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. Initially the airline will operate this route once weekly on Thursdays. Service on/after 25OCT20 remains pending.
BX321 PUS1035 – 1135TAO 321 4
BX322 TAO1405 – 1630PUS 321 4
Air Busan resumes Busan – Qingdao in mid-Oct 2020
