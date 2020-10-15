Air Arabia today (15OCT20) resumes service at Ras al Khaimah, as the airport reopened to scheduled passenger flights. Initially the airline will offering following routes, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
Ras al Khaimah – Cairo eff 15OCT20 3 weekly
Ras al Khaimah – Dhaka eff 16OCT20 2 weekly
Ras al Khaimah – Islamabad eff 17OCT20 2 weekly
Ras al Khaimah – Lahore eff 15OCT20 2 weekly
Ras al Khaimah – Peshawar eff 16OCT20 2 weekly
Air Arabia resumes Ras al Khaimah operations from mid-Oct 2020
