LOT Polish Airlines revises NW20 Long-Haul charter program

LOT Polish Airlines in the last few weeks filed changes to planned long-haul charter program in winter 2020/21 season, as its travel partner Rainbow Tours removed the sales on various products in to Asia, Mexico and The Caribbean, operated by LOT Boeing 787 aircraft.
Based on the available offering from Rainbow Tours, LOT’s revised long-haul charter program consist:
Warsaw – Varadero eff 06JAN21 1 weekly
Previously planned charter program for winter 2020/21 season has been REMOVED, as Rainbow Tours removed tour package program:
Warsaw – Bangkok 1 weekly
Warsaw – Cancun 1 weekly
Warsaw – Goa 1 weekly
Warsaw – Ho Chi Minh City Every 10-11 days
Warsaw – Puerto Plata Every 10-11 days
