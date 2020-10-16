Cathay Pacific during the month of December 2020 schedules 6 round-trip Hong Kong – Manchester service, on board Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft. From Hong Kong, service operates on following dates in Dec 2020: 09, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19. Manchester departs on following dates in Dec 2020: 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 20.
CX219 HKG0135 – 0630MAN 351
CX216 MAN1125 – 0705+1HKG 351
Cathay Pacific schedules limited-time Manchester service in Dec 2020
Posted
Cathay Pacific during the month of December 2020 schedules 6 round-trip Hong Kong – Manchester service, on board Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft. From Hong Kong, service operates on following dates in Dec 2020: 09, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19. Manchester departs on following dates in Dec 2020: 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 20.