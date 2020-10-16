Biman Bangladesh Airlines Nov 2020 London routing adjustment

Biman Bangladesh Airlines during the month of November 2020 is adjusting service to London Heathrow. As of 15OCT20, the airline will operate 1 weekly each Dhaka – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka and Dhaka – Sylhet – London Heathrow routing.



Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates both service. Additional changes to planned operation remain possible.



BG001 DAC1015 – 1600LHR 789 7

BG001 DAC0815 – 0900ZYL1015 – 1600LHR 789 3



BG202 LHR1815 – 1015+1ZYL1120+1 – 1200+1DAC 789 37