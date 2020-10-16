Biman Bangladesh Airlines Nov 2020 London routing adjustment

By Jim Liu

Posted

Biman Bangladesh Airlines during the month of November 2020 is adjusting service to London Heathrow. As of 15OCT20, the airline will operate 1 weekly each Dhaka – London Heathrow – Sylhet – Dhaka and Dhaka – Sylhet – London Heathrow routing.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates both service. Additional changes to planned operation remain possible.

BG001 DAC1015 – 1600LHR 789 7
BG001 DAC0815 – 0900ZYL1015 – 1600LHR 789 3

BG202 LHR1815 – 1015+1ZYL1120+1 – 1200+1DAC 789 37


Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates.