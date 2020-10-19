Uzbekistan Airways Nov 2020 operations as of 16OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Uzbekistan Airways in last week’s schedule update adjusted planned operation for the month of November 2020. As of 16OCT20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Note the following does not include special flights between Uzbekistan and Russia.

Tashkent – Almaty 1 weekly A320
Tashkent – Bishkek 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Dubai 4 weekly A320/757
Tashkent – Frankfurt 1 weekly 787
Tashkent – Istanbul 7 weekly 787
Tashkent – Minsk 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – New York JFK 787 operates every 2 weeks
Tashkent – Nukus 4 weekly A320
Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787
Tashkent – Sharjah 1 weekly A320
Tashkent – Sharm el Sheikh 4 charter flights scheduled with A320neo
Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly 757
Tashkent – Urgench 5 weekly A320

