Uzbekistan Airways Nov 2020 operations as of 16OCT20

Uzbekistan Airways in last week’s schedule update adjusted planned operation for the month of November 2020. As of 16OCT20, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows. Note the following does not include special flights between Uzbekistan and Russia.



Tashkent – Almaty 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Bishkek 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – Dubai 4 weekly A320/757

Tashkent – Frankfurt 1 weekly 787

Tashkent – Istanbul 7 weekly 787

Tashkent – Minsk 2 weekly A320

Tashkent – New York JFK 787 operates every 2 weeks

Tashkent – Nukus 4 weekly A320

Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787

Tashkent – Sharjah 1 weekly A320

Tashkent – Sharm el Sheikh 4 charter flights scheduled with A320neo

Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly 757

Tashkent – Urgench 5 weekly A320