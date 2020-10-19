LEVEL Nov 2020 operations as of 18OCT20

LEVEL during the month of November 2020 schedules following service, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Planned operation based on OAG schedules listing as of 18OCT20 as follows.



Barcelona – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 2 weekly

Barcelona – New York JFK 2 weekly



As of 18OCT20, tentatively planned service resumption dates for other routes as follow. Additional changes remain likely.

Barcelona – Boston eff 19DEC20

Barcelona – San Francisco eff 22DEC20

Barcelona – Santiago de Chile eff 30NOV20

Paris Orly – Fort-de-France eff 01DEC20

Paris Orly – Newark eff 02DEC20

Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre eff 02DEC20