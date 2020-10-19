SAS to resume Beijing service from late-Oct 2020

SAS later this week plans to resume Copenhagen – Beijing Capital route, based on schedule listing. Subject to Government Approval, the Star Alliance carrier schedules one weekly flight from 23OCT20. The airline’s schedule is tentatively adjusted until 14NOV20.
Schedule below is effective 30OCT20.
SK995 CPH2105 – 1305+1PEK 333 5
SK996 PEK1535 – 1835CPH 333 7
