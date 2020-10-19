Alaska Airlines from late-March 2021 plans extend its network to Europe, as it begins placing “AS”-coded flight numbers on American Airlines’ planned daily Seattle – London Heathrow flight. Previously reported, AA to launch this route on 27MAR21, on board Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.
AA156/AS8056 SEA1840 – 1210+1LHR 772 D
AA155/AS8055 LHR1350 – 1550SEA 772 D
Alaska begins American Airlines European codeshare from late-March 2021
