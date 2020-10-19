Avia Traffic schedules Bishkek – Male charters in January 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Kyrgyzstan’s Avia Traffic Company in January 2021 plans to operate charter flights to The Maldives, in partnership with Kazakh tour operator Atlas-1. Based on schedule listing from Atlas-1, Airbus A320 or Boeing 737-300 to operate Bishkek – Male route with following schedule on 02JAN21 and 09JAN21.

YK4281 FRU0005 – 0710MLE JET 02JAN21
YK4282 MLE1500 – 2355FRU JET 09JAN21