Kyrgyzstan’s Avia Traffic Company in January 2021 plans to operate charter flights to The Maldives, in partnership with Kazakh tour operator Atlas-1. Based on schedule listing from Atlas-1, Airbus A320 or Boeing 737-300 to operate Bishkek – Male route with following schedule on 02JAN21 and 09JAN21.
YK4281 FRU0005 – 0710MLE JET 02JAN21
YK4282 MLE1500 – 2355FRU JET 09JAN21
Avia Traffic schedules Bishkek – Male charters in January 2021
