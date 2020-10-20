Delta expands A330 Cancun service in W20

Delta Air Lines in recent schedule update filed expanded Airbus A330-300 service to Cancun for Northern winter season. As of 18OCT20, the A330-300 is scheduled to operate Detroit – Cancun route once a day, from 07DEC20 to 10JAN21. During peak season (Christmas/New Year), the airline operates 3 daily flights.



DL578 DTW1005 – 1400CUN 333 D

DL1911 CUN1520 – 1910DTW 333 D



Separately, A330-300 service from New York JFK and Salt Lake City has been extended to 27MAR21, instead of 18DEC20:

Atlanta – Cancun eff 08NOV20 A330-300 operates 1 daily

New York JFK – Cancun eff 06NOV20 A330-300 operates 1 daily (previously listed until 18DEC20)

Salt Lake City – Cancun eff 08NOV20 A330-300 operates 1 daily (previously listed until 18DEC20)