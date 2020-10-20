Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands revises Edinburgh 4Q20 operations

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands in the last few weeks filed planned service resumption for Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh route. Previously scheduled to resume from 15OCT20, the airline now plans to operate resume this route from 05NOV20, operating until 07DEC20. Airbus A319/320 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.



RC414 FAE1400 – 1525EDI 32A 4

RC414 FAE1455 – 1620EDI 32S 1



RC415 EDI1615 – 1740FAE 32A 4

RC415 EDI1705 – 1830FAE 32S 1