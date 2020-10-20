Kyrgyzstan’s TezJet Airlines this week updated planned operation for winter 2020/21 season, on/after 25OCT20. Based on the airline’s schedule listing on its website, planned operation from 01OCT20 as follows.
Bishkek – Batken 1 weekly (Service operates on Day 2 instead of Day 6 from 25OCT20)
Bishkek – Jalal-Abad 1 weekly (Day 5)
Bishkek – Osh 19 weekly (21 weekly from 25OCT20)
TezJet Airlines 4Q20 operations as of 19OCT20
