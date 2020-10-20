TezJet Airlines 4Q20 operations as of 19OCT20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Kyrgyzstan’s TezJet Airlines this week updated planned operation for winter 2020/21 season, on/after 25OCT20. Based on the airline’s schedule listing on its website, planned operation from 01OCT20 as follows.

Bishkek – Batken 1 weekly (Service operates on Day 2 instead of Day 6 from 25OCT20)
Bishkek – Jalal-Abad 1 weekly (Day 5)
Bishkek – Osh 19 weekly (21 weekly from 25OCT20)

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.