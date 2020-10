Archive: Cathay Dragon 1987/88 network

Cathay Pacific today (21OCT20) announced latest restructure plan, which sees Cathay Dragon (Dragonair) ceasing operation effective immediately. Cathay Dragon was launched in May 1985; however schedule listing did not fully appear in the OAG until 1987. The following is Cathay Dragon’s summer 1987 operations.



Hong Kong – Chiang Mai 2 weekly 737

Hong Kong – Guam eff 01OCT87 2 weekly 737

Hong Kong – Hat Yai 2 weekly 737 (until 31MAY87)

Hong Kong – Phuket 2 weekly 737

Hong Kong – Phuket – Hat Yai – Hong Kong eff 01OCT87 1 weekly 737



The OAG schedules shows the airline in 1988 gradually expands to Mainland China, Japan and other parts of Asia:

Hong Kong – Beijing eff 01DEC88

Hong Kong – Dalian eff 30APR88

Hong Kong – Dhaka – Kathmandu eff 12DEC88

Hong Kong – Guangzhou eff 01FEB88

Hong Kong – Guilin eff 01JAN88

Hong Kong – Haikou eff 01FEB88

Hong Kong – Hangzhou eff 01JAN88

Hong Kong – Kagoshima eff 29APR88

Hong Kong – Kumamoto eff 01JAN88

Hong Kong – Kunming eff 01JAN88

Hong Kong – Nanjing eff 01JAN88

Hong Kong – Oita eff 01JAN88

Hong Kong – Tianjin eff 03APR88

Hong Kong – Utapao eff 01MAR88

Hong Kong – Xiamen eff 01JAN88