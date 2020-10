Lufthansa resumes Shenyang / Beijing service in late-Oct 2020

Lufthansa from late-October 2020 plans to resume service to Shenyang and Beijing, initially operating Frankfurt – Shenyang – Beijing Capital – Frankfurt triangle routing, from 27OCT20. Airbus A340-300 aircraft to operate this route once weekly.



LH720 FRA1650 – 1000+1SHE 343 2

LH721 SHE0740 – 0930PEK1120 – 1525FRA 343 4



On LH721, the airline does not have passenger traffic rights originating from Shenyang. As of 20OCT20, Lufthansa maintains its plan to resume nonstop Frankfurt – Beijing Capital route twice weekly from December 2020.