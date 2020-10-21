Emirates NS21 South Africa operations as of 20OCT20

Emirates in recent weeks filed changes for planned service to South Africa, for Northern summer 2021 season from 28MAR21 to 30OCT20. As of 20OCT20, planned adjustment includes the following.



Dubai – Cape Town Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

EK772 DXB0350 – 1135CPT 77W D

EK771 CPT1820 – 0545+1DXB 77W D



Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 daily to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (2nd daily EK761/762 operates from 01JUL21 to 31AUG21)

EK761 DXB0405 – 1015JNB 77W D

EK763 DXB0955 – 1615JNB 77W D



EK762 JNB1340 – 2359DXB 77W D

EK764 JNB1910 – 0525+1DXB 77W D



The airline’s Dubai – Durban service continues to list 1 daily 777-300ER in Northern summer 2021 season.