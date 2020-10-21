Asky Airlines adds Johannesburg; Nov 2020 operations as of 20OCT20

Asky Airlines in November 2020 plans to operate Lome – Johannesburg service, on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Originally scheduled to begin in mid-March 2020, the airline will now operate this daily flight from 19NOV20.

KP064 LFW1245 – 2150JNB 737 D
KP065 JNB0700 – 1125LFW 737 D

For the month of November 2020, Asky Airlines plans to operate following service. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, leading to possible last minute changes.

Lome – Abidjan 7 weekly 737/Dash8-Q400
Lome – Accra – Freetown 4 weekly 737
Lome – Accra – Monrovia 3 weekly 737
Lome – Bamako – Conakry 4 weekly 737
Lome – Cotonou – N’Djamena 2 weekly 737
Lome – Cotonou – Niamey 2 weekly
Lome – Dakar 3 weekly 737
Lome – Dakar – Bissau 4 weekly 737
Lome – Douala – Bangui 3 weekly 737-800
Lome – Douala – Yaounde – N’Djamena 2 weekly 737
Lome – Johannesburg eff 19NOV20 1 daily 737
Lome – Kinshasa – Brazzaville 3 weekly 737-800
Lome – Lagos 1 daily 737
Lome – Libreville 3 weekly 737
Lome – Ouagadougou – Niamey 5 weekly 737

