El Al Israel Airlines to resume Belgrade service in Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

El Al Israel Airlines this week continues to restore additional service. As of 20OCT20, latest addition to the airline's network is Tel Aviv – Belgrade route, where the airline schedules 6 weekly flights, effective 01NOV20. Boeing 737-900ER aircraft operates this route, subject to Government Approval.

LY557 TLV1200 – 1415BEG 739 x6
LY558 BEG1530 – 1925TLV 739 x56
LY558 BEG1900 – 2255TLV 739 6

The airline previously served Belgrade between August and September 1990 (LY527 with 767), as well as between March and June 1992 (LY523/524 with 757).


Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.