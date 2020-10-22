Eurowings in the first quarter of 2021 schedules additional new routes, mainly focusing on Spain and Cyprus. Planned operation as follows.
Cologne – Malaga eff 18MAR21 2 weekly A320 (A319 from 28MAR21)
Dusseldorf – Larnaca eff 13FEB21 1 weekly A320 (A319 from 03APR21)
Hamburg – Malaga eff 27FEB21 2 weekly A320 (A319 from 28MAR21)
Hamburg – Valencia eff 17MAR21 2 weekly A320 (3 weekly A319 from 30MAR21)
Eurowings 1Q21 Spain / Cyprus network additions
Posted
Eurowings in the first quarter of 2021 schedules additional new routes, mainly focusing on Spain and Cyprus. Planned operation as follows.