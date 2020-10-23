'Ohana by Hawaiian Airlines suspends service from Nov 2020

Hawaiian Airlines earlier this month announced service suspension operated by ‘Ohana, effective from 01NOV20. The suspension means the airline will no longer operate following routes with ATR42 aircraft.



Honolulu – Hoolehua (Molokai) 21 weekly

Honolulu – Lanai 27 weekly



Prior to this month’s schedule update, Hawaiian Airlines already removed Honolulu – Kapalua service, with last flight operated in late-March 2020.