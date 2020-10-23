Hawaiian Airlines earlier this month announced service suspension operated by ‘Ohana, effective from 01NOV20. The suspension means the airline will no longer operate following routes with ATR42 aircraft.
Honolulu – Hoolehua (Molokai) 21 weekly
Honolulu – Lanai 27 weekly
Prior to this month’s schedule update, Hawaiian Airlines already removed Honolulu – Kapalua service, with last flight operated in late-March 2020.
'Ohana by Hawaiian Airlines suspends service from Nov 2020
