China Airlines resumes two-way Taipei – Bangkok passenger flights in Nov 2020

China Airlines in November 2020 to resume two-way passenger traffic on Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok route. Flights departing Taipei will be bookable for travel from 08NOV20, however the airline can only operate 2 passenger flights per week from Taipei.



CI833 TPE0700 – 0950BKK 333 3

CI831 TPE1005 – 1305BKK 359 7



From Bangkok, the airline operates 5 weekly flights with passenger traffic.