ASM Route Development Accreditation available for Routes Africa delegates

The launch of a new air route is a significant investment that must be backed by a strong business case. Taking place on Monday 9 December between 09:00-12:35, the ASM Route Development Accreditation will provide Routes Africa delegates with the tools and techniques needed to attract new air routes and increase existing services.

As the world’s leading route development consultants with a proven track record of delivering new air services to the region, ASM is uniquely positioned to share their knowledge and expertise in the market. The half-day training will explore the most effective ways to approach and present to airlines. During the comprehensive training, delegates will develop their knowledge in:

Airline route economics

How airlines make decisions on new routes

Data and analytics for airline presentations

The training session will be delivered by ASM’s VP of Consulting, Aidan Mooney and upon completion, delegates will receive a certificate. Register your place for Routes Africa 2019 today and gain a Route Development Accreditation at the longest-standing route development event dedicated to the African region.