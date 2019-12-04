Jetstar and Tigerair sign interline agreement

Low-cost carriers Jetstar Group and Tigerair Taiwan have signed an interline partnership designed to open new destinations, increase frequencies and provide better connectivity.

A partnership agreement has been signed between Jetstar Group and Tigerair Taiwan that will allow passengers to book flights on both carriers through their respective branded platforms.

The integrated booking engine allow customers to select flights and purchase both bundled and unbundled ancillary products, while travellers connecting between international flights will be provided with passenger and baggage transfer.

Dohop, a technology company and flight search engine, is behind the platform.

“The launch of Jetstar Connect on jetstar.com will provide more options for customers to access Jetstar’s great value fares and an expanded number of low-cost connections,” said Clive Ashmore Butler, Jetstar’s head of alliances and regional general manager of Southeast Asia.

“For Jetstar’s customers in Japan, this partnership opens up new services to incredible destinations such as Cebu, Kaohsiung and Macau, while Jetstar’s customers in South East Asia will enjoy more options when travelling to Japan and Korea.

Dr. Horng-Jong Chang, chairman of Tigerair Taiwan, added: “This partnership gives customers access to destinations not served by Tigerair Taiwan, including Gold Coast, Melbourne, and Phnom Penh.

“We believe this is an emerging trend as more and more travellers want to be the decision-maker while planning their trip.”