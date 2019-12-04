In the latest Routes magazine: Korean Air, European consolidation, South Africa analysis and more

The latest issue of Routes News magazine features an interview with Korean Air, analysis on the European, South African and South-East Asia markets, plus lots more.

Ed robertsonEdward Robertson, editor, Routes News

For four years I have been lucky enough to immerse myself in the world of Routes. Now, as I write to you for the last time on this page, I am surprised to be feeling emotional for a number of reasons.

First of all, I will miss attending some great Routes events around the world, where generous hosts, top speakers and networking opportunities abound and combine to become much more than the sum of their parts. Our report on World Routes 2019 (page 11) shows how Adelaide delivered, and more, when the city hosted the event in September.

Secondly, being deeply involved in the world of aviation route development has been utterly intriguing. While I have long understood the complexities of the general travel market, finding out the amount of work, diligence and passion that goes into planning, launching and successfully operating a single route has been a revelation.

Happily, the industry is staffed by people of great knowledge, wit and wisdom who make it work. A great example of this is Léon Verhallen, who reflects on nearly 14 years working at Brussels Airport on page 39.

But he is just the latest of a number of people to appear on the page, all of whom had something of interest to say, as did everyone else I have featured or interviewed for Routes News.

Thirdly, route development remains essential to the world. Its current growth in south-east Asia (page 26) shows just how vital the industry is.

Of course, problems do emerge, as our report on European airline failures and impending consolidation (page 34) shows, but where one door closes another opens – and this is a lesson we all need to remember.

Finally, I am struck by just how much fun I have had over the last four years as Routes News editor. The Routes community has been so warm and welcoming, and I have made some strong friendships as a result.

Of course, Routes News magazine will be back in 2020 with a redesign and new editorial team.

But in signing off, all I can do now is urge each and every one of you to continue working hard and have fun in this vital global industry. And, of course, have a good flight!

