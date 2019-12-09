SAS to serve Tokyo's Haneda airport

Scandinavian carrier SAS is ending its route between Copenhagen and Tokyo Narita and will instead serve the Japanese capital’s Haneda airport.

SAS will open a new route between Copenhagen and Tokto Haneda during the summer 2020 season on board the airline’s new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the first of which was delivered in November 2019.

SAS said the switch to Haneda will provide greater connectivity to Japan through its Star Alliance partner All Nippon Airways, adding 30 domestic destinations in Japan to its network. It will also provide passengers better access to downtown Tokyo given the closer proximity of Haneda, compared with Narita.

“Japan is already a very popular destination, and this will provide a positive boost for our travelers, both in relation to business travel and tourism,” said Rickard Gustafson, president and chief executive of SAS.

“The new service offers an attractive timetable to Haneda and we hope it will be well received and appreciated by our travelers throughout Scandinavia and Japan.”

SAS has also signed a cross border partnership with the three national Scandinavian Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committees and will be their principal airline partner during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Gustafson added: “SAS looks forward to the opportunity to serve Haneda from summer season 2020 in time for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. With this initiative, SAS aims to support Olympic athletes in the national teams of Denmark, Norway and Sweden in their quest for Olympic success.”

More capacity between Japan and Scandinavia will be added in spring 2020 when ANA opens a new route between Haneda and Stockholm.