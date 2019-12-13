Shortlists announced for the Routes Americas 2020 Awards

Fourteen airports and five destinations have been shortlisted in this year’s Routes Americas Awards.

Fourteen airports and five destinations have been shortlisted for the Routes Americas 2020 Awards following a competitive month of voting.

Regarded as some of the most prestigious accolades within the community, the awards provide the airline community with the chance to have their say as to which organisations they think have displayed excellence in air service development marketing over the last 12 months.

During a four week voting period, the airline planning community were asked to mark their chosen organisations in order of preference. All nominations were then automatically calculated and split into four categories: Under 4 Million Passengers; 4-20 Million Passengers; Over 20 Million Passengers; and Destinations.

The shortlisted organisations are:

Under 4 Million Passengers category

Curaçao-Hato International Airport

Myrtle Beach International Airport

Piedmont Triad International Airport

Queen Beatrix International Airport, Aruba





4-20 Million Passengers category

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Corporación Quiport - Quito International Airport

José María Córdova International Airport-Rio Negro, Medellín

RIOgaleão - Rio de Janeiro International Airport

Sacramento International Airport



Over 20 Million Passengers category

Tampa International Airport

São Paulo - Guarulhos International Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Destination category

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber/CVB

San Francisco Convention and Visitors Bureau

Tampa Bay & Company

The City of Medellín, Colombia

ProColombia

The shortlisted organisations have been contacted and asked to provide a submission, which will be reviewed by a panel of senior airline executive judges. The winners will be announced at the Routes Americas 2020 Networking Evening on Wednesday 5 February 2020 in Indianapolis, USA.

For more information about the awards, please contact Kimberley Hall.