Shortlists announced for the Routes Americas 2020 Awards

Fourteen airports and five destinations have been shortlisted for the Routes Americas 2020 Awards following a competitive month of voting.
Regarded as some of the most prestigious accolades within the community, the awards provide the airline community with the chance to have their say as to which organisations they think have displayed excellence in air service development marketing over the last 12 months.
During a four week voting period, the airline planning community were asked to mark their chosen organisations in order of preference. All nominations were then automatically calculated and split into four categories: Under 4 Million Passengers; 4-20 Million Passengers; Over 20 Million Passengers; and Destinations.
The shortlisted organisations are:
Under 4 Million Passengers category
Curaçao-Hato International Airport
Myrtle Beach International Airport
Piedmont Triad International Airport
Queen Beatrix International Airport, Aruba
4-20 Million Passengers category
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Corporación Quiport - Quito International Airport
José María Córdova International Airport-Rio Negro, Medellín
RIOgaleão - Rio de Janeiro International Airport
Sacramento International Airport
Over 20 Million Passengers category
Tampa International Airport
São Paulo - Guarulhos International Airport
Washington Dulles International Airport
Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport
Vancouver International Airport
Destination category
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber/CVB
San Francisco Convention and Visitors Bureau
Tampa Bay & Company
The City of Medellín, Colombia
ProColombia
The shortlisted organisations have been contacted and asked to provide a submission, which will be reviewed by a panel of senior airline executive judges. The winners will be announced at the Routes Americas 2020 Networking Evening on Wednesday 5 February 2020 in Indianapolis, USA.
For more information about the awards, please contact Kimberley Hall.