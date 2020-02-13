Ethiopian bumps up Oslo-Addis Ababa service to daily

The route is operated with a 270-seat Boeing 787.

Ethiopian Airlines will increase its service between Oslo and Addis Ababa to daily starting June 25.

The flights will be operated with Boeing 787s seating 270 passengers, including 24 in business class. Ethiopian currently operates on the route, but not on Thursdays.

The announcement of the increase to daily service was made by the Avinor Group, which controls Oslo Airport.

“We’ve scheduled the Oslo route to fit in well with our connections to the rest of Africa in terms of arrivals and departures from Addis Ababa,” Ethiopian’s Norway country manager Mussie Fitehamlak said,

State-owned Avinor said the route is both popular and profitable, justifying making it a daily service.

Photo credit: Avinor Group