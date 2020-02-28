AirAsia to launch Manila-Ho Chi Minh City, expand Philippines network

The LCC is adding its 16th international destination from Manila.

AirAsia Philippines will start flying the Manila-Ho Chi Minh City route on March 29.

The airline noted that the Vietnamese destination will become the 16th international airport it serves from Manila.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla (pictured) said the route is part of an effort “to increase regional connectivity and to provide more business and leisure opportunities in Vietnam” for AirAsia passengers.

AirAsia is also launching a new domestic route in the Philippines connecting Clark, north of Manila, with Tagbilaran, south of Cebu. The LCC will increase frequencies on multiple existing domestic routes from Clark and Cebu this summer.

“Our new route from Clark to Tagbilaran and increased flight frequencies to the top summer destinations in the Philippines are in support of the Department of Tourism towards stimulating domestic travel and encouraging everyone to explore our beautiful islands,” Isla said.

Photo credit: AirAsia Philippines