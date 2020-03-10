Delta drops Atlanta-Rome route as Italy goes on COVID-19 lockdown

The airline will keep operating its service from New York JFK to Rome.

Delta Air Lines is dropping its Atlanta (ATL) to Rome (FCO) route from March 11 through at least April 30 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said “the whole of Italy will become a protected zone” in which people are being told to stay home and not travel. Italy is the hardest hit country outside of China by the novel coronavirus with a death toll of 463 and more than 9,000 people infected.

Seasonal service between Detroit Metro (DTW) and FCO will not start until at least May 1, Delta said. The DTW-FCO route was scheduled to launch on April 1.

Delta also extended its suspension of service from New York’s John F Kennedy (JFK) to Milan Malpensa (MXP) until at least May 20. Flights between JFK and Venice (VCE) have been dropped. The Atlanta-based carrier will continue to serve JFK-FCO 5X-weekly, its only flight to Italy that will continue to operate.

Photo credit: Delta Air Lines