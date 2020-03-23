Emirates to suspend passenger flights on March 25

Emirates and other UAE airlines including Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will suspend passenger flights for at least two weeks starting March 25 following a government edict.

The UAE government’s order ended a back and forth that saw Dubai-based Emirates first declare it would suspend all passenger flying in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and then reverse course after governments around the world pushed it to maintain a limited network.

The airline emphasized that it would continue to operate cargo flights, deploying Boeing 777 freighters to transport essential goods, including medical supplies.

Emirates chairman and CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Emirates Group has a strong balance sheet, and substantial cash liquidity, and we can, and will, with appropriate and timely action, survive through a prolonged period of reduced flight schedules, so that we are adequately prepared for the return to normality.”

Photo credit: Emirates