Emirates to resume five routes from April 6

Emirates has received approval to restart passenger flights in the coming days, initially operating to five destinations from Dubai (DXB).

Dubai-based Emirates will resume passenger flights on April 6, flying four times per week to London Heathrow (LHR) and offering three weekly services to Brussels (BRU), Frankfurt (FRA), Paris (CDG) and Zurich (ZRH).

Flights will operate from DXB’s Terminal 2 and only carry outbound passengers from the UAE. However, the airline will carry belly-hold cargo in both directions.

“These initial passenger services, although limited to travellers who meet the entry requirements set by the destination countries, will be welcomed by our customers seeking to return home to their countries and families,” Emirates chairman Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said.

“While we hope to resume full operations as soon as possible, we acknowledge the challenges faced by many cities in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Our network can only be restored with the easing of travel restrictions, and we maintain close contact with all authorities for latest updates.”

Emirates temporarily suspended all passenger services on March 25 following a UAE government directive to halt all inbound, outbound and transit passenger flights in the region.

The carrier will operate Boeing 777-300ER on the five routes, offering seats in business and economy class.

“We are working closely with the authorities to resume our services, keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of our crew and customers at every step of the journey,” Al Maktoum added.

“We continuously review the situation and will announce any additional services as they become available.”

Photo credit: Emirates