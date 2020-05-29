Wizz Air makes Milan Malpensa its 29th base

Wizz Air will base five Airbus A321s at Milan Malpensa (MXP) from July, making the Italian airport its 29th base, the LCC announced May 28.

Budapest-headquartered Wizz is almost alone among airlines in the COVID-19 pandemic in that the cash-strong carrier is still growing and taking delivery of new aircraft. The airline had already announced plans to add 20 new services to 11 countries from Malpensa from July on top of the eight routes it currently operates.

The base announcement May 28 means the five A321s will support the operations of 20 new routes to: London Luton (LTN); Eindhoven (EIN), the Netherlands; Fuerteventura (FUE), Mahon (MAH), Tenerife (TFS) and Valencia (VLC), Spain; Athens (ATH), Corfu (CFU), Rhodes (RHO), Santorini (JTR), Thessaloniki (SKG) and Zakinthos (ZTH), Greece; Reykjavík (RKV), Iceland; Lisbon (LIS) and Porto (OPO), Portugal; Pristina (PRN), Kosovo; Marrakesh (RAK), Morocco; Tallinn (TLL), Estonia; and Tel Aviv (TLV).

Wizz Air Group CEO József Váradi said during a press conference that he was confident that Wizz Air would make “a profound impact” on Italy’s economic development and the ramp up of its tourism industry.

Photo credit: Milan Airports