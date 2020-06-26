KLM to resume UK network

KLM is restarting routes from a number of UK cities as it seeks to rebuild its pre-COVID network during summer 2020.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will restart routes to Bristol Airport (BRS) and Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) from July 4, with flights from Inverness (INV) starting one day later.

Daily flights between London City Airport (LCY) and Amsterdam (AMS) will recommence on July 13, while Belfast (BFS), Teesside (MME), Norwich (NWI), Humberside (HUY) and Cardiff (CWL) are expected to resume from Aug. 3.

During the months of lockdown restrictions, KLM has only operated a skeleton service to London Heathrow (LHR), Manchester (MAN), Edinburgh (EDI), Aberdeen (ABZ) and Birmingham (BHX), with Newcastle (NCL) and Glasgow (GLA) services commencing on June 5.

KLM general manager for UK & Ireland Benedicte Duval said: “After this challenging period, we’re delighted to be in a position to return to our pre-COVID network by August. Our regional footprint has always been key to our strategy in the UK and we are proud to once again offer worldwide connectivity from 16 airports across the country.”

The Dutch flag carrier now expects to operate 80% of the “normal” number of European destinations and 75% of intercontinental destinations, increasing to 95% and 80%, respectively, by August. However, 50% of intercontinental flights are cargo only due to current restrictions.

Photo by Rob Finlayson