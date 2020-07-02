Wizz touches down in Abu Dhabi

Budapest and Bucharest flights launch this month with more new routes from AUH to follow in September.

Wizz Air has completed the first direct scheduled flight from Budapest (BUD) to Abu Dhabi International (AUH).

The launch marks the Hungarian LCC’s move to add a number of new routes to Abu Dhabi, with a service from Bucharest (OTP) to begin imminently as well, plus Sofia (SOF), Katowice (KTW) and Cluj-Napoca (CLJ) flights to follow in September.

BUD recently announced that Wizz will be expanding its operations in the city, with Mediterranean islands Menorca (MAH) and Santorini (JTR) to be added as destinations from the Hungarian capital during the summer season.

Wizz has revealed plans for bullish growth as Europe moves out of COVID-19 lockdown, with OAG Schedules Analyser showing that it will offer 4.4 million departure seats at its summer peak in August 2020.

BUD will remain its biggest hub with 303,284 seats available from the airport during August, with London Luton (LTN) at 237,468, OTP at 227,940 and Vienna (VIE) at 205,830 as its other bases offering in excess of 200,000 seats.

Wizz Air CCO George Michalopoulos said: “I am delighted to celebrate the first scheduled Wizz Air flight to Abu Dhabi. Wizz Air is committed to growing the airline’s network to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and route network will contribute to the further growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.”

Wizz Air’s routes to Abu Dhabi

Routes Frequency Budapest 2 times a week Bucharest 2 times a week Cluj-Napoca 2 times a week (as of September) Katowice 2 times a week (as of September) Sofia 2 times a week (as of September)

Photo credit: Wizz Air