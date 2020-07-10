JAL domestic restoration going faster than planned

Japan Airlines (JAL) is continuing to see rapid growth in domestic demand, which is allowing the airline to restore its domestic network more quickly than expected.

The airline’s domestic demand started rising following the removal of government travel restrictions on June 19, and has reached 35% of prior-year levels. Demand is predicted to rise to 50% in the second half of July, and JAL now expects it to be as high as 70% of normal levels in August.

More suspended flights are being resumed to cater for this higher travel demand. Only 28% of JAL’s domestic flights were being operated at the low point in late May and early June, and this rate will rise to 55% for the period July 12-18. JAL expects to operate 68% of its flights July 19-Aug. 1.

The carrier predicts it will be operating 91% of its domestic network in August. An airline executive recently said JAL expects to be flying 100% of its domestic flights by around October.

JAL’s international services are returning much more slowly due to restrictions in Japan and elsewhere. The carrier projects it will operate 10% of its international flights in August, and 11% in September. This is still an improvement from the 7% operated in July.

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth / Aviation Week