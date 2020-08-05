PRESS RELEASE: Routes launches new hybrid event for 2020: Routes Reconnected

Taking place between 30 November – 4 December, Routes Reconnected is a hybrid event comprised of virtual and physical components, helping to facilitate conversations between the global route development community that will make a meaningful difference to the industry’s recovery.



This five-day event will consist of three virtual days of meetings, on-demand content and virtual networking opportunities, as well as two full days of in-person meetings at the Hilton, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.



Routes Reconnected builds on Routes’ work to support the global aviation route development industry over the past 25 years by delivering face-to-face meetings, industry leading conference content and brand profile opportunities for its customers.



The company has invested in a comprehensive digital platform for Routes Reconnected that will help to combine the best features of virtual and in-person events, delivering real value for the community.



Steven Small, Director of Routes, said: “We are delighted to be announcing Routes Reconnected, a hybrid event bringing together the global route development community to stimulate recovery.



“The innovation, resilience and cooperation demonstrated by the industry throughout this period will continue to be paramount. Working together, we can rebuild and overcome the challenges that we face due to COVID-19.



“Routes Reconnected, will deliver both physical and virtual forums to support the community in driving forward the industry to rebuild, reinvent and reconnect with each other.”



More than 25 airlines have already registered including Air Belgium, Air Dolomiti, Air New Zealand, American Airlines, HK Express, IndiGo, Japan Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, KLM, Lion Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, SunExpress, TAP Air Portugal, Transavia, TUI Group, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Wizz Air and Volotea.



In excess of 50 countries are expected to attend and there will be over 30 hours of on-demand content delivered by 40 speakers.



Confirmed Speakers include Arik De, Chief Revenue & Network Officer, TAP Air Portugal; Dilhan Haradasa, ‎Group Head of Network & Regulatory Affairs, ‎AirAsia Group; Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World; Garry Wilson, CEO, Easyjet Holidays; and Jay Lingeswara, Director, Commercial, VietJet Air.



The event programme will also include 10 airline briefing sessions offering direct insight into future network strategies and what information is needed to influence business decisions.



The health, safety and wellbeing of Routes customers and colleagues is of paramount importance and Routes Reconnected will be organised in accordance with Informa’s AllSecure health and safety standard.



Informa, the world’s leading events organiser, has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest levels of hygiene and safety at its events, providing everyone with reassurance and confidence they are participating in a safe and controlled environment.



As one of the best-connected cities in the world, Amsterdam is the ideal destination for the live component of Routes Reconnected. The selection of the Hilton, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport as the venue also minimises the need for delegates to travel when at the destination.