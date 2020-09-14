Recovery Tracker: the global market (w/e Sept. 13)

As airlines and airports around the world recover from the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Routes' latest infographic looks at the current state of the global aviation market.

By David Casey

Posted

Share this article

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

The World Routes Economic Impact Study highlights the long-term effects hosts have benefited from on their economy, tourism activity and city's airports.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.