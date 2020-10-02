Southwest to start Louisville flights to Atlanta and Fort Myers, Fla.

US LCC Southwest Airlines is launching nonstop routes from Louisville, Kentucky (SDF) to both Fort Myers, Florida (RSW) and Atlanta (ATL) this fall.

The SDF-ATL route will launch on Nov. 4 and be operated 2X-daily with a Boeing 737 seating as many as 175 passengers. Fewer details were released regarding the SDF-RSW 737 service, but the airline and SDF said it will be in operation before the US Thanksgiving holiday at the end of November.

“This is great news for Louisville and a very good sign that our airport continues to see positive gains from Southwest,” SDF executive director Dan Mann said in a statement.

“The launch of two new routes from the airline just in time for holiday travel really speaks to the strength of our market. We appreciate Southwest’s on-going investment at SDF, especially as the travel industry continues to navigate our way through a worldwide health crisis.”

ATL and RSW will be the 11th and 12th destinations served by Southwest from SDF. Additional nonstop Southwest flights from SDF include Atlanta (ATL), Baltimore (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW), Dallas Love Field (DAL), Denver (DEN), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Houston Hobby (HOU), Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO).

