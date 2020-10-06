Spirit Airlines to resume service to Haiti’s north coast

The flight enables passengers to fly nonstop to Florida rather than connect through Port-au-Prince.

ULCC Spirit Airlines will resume service between Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) and Cap-Haitien, Haiti (CAP) from Dec. 3.

Spirit originally operated the route between the city on Haiti’s north coast and its Florida base in 2018, but dropped the service earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spirit will be the only airline serving the route. The carrier noted that passengers traveling to the US from Cap-Haitien can avoid “backtracking through Port-au-Prince” and fly nonstop to FLL.

The service will operate 3X-weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Spirit noted that it first started serving Haiti with flights to Port-au-Prince (PAP) in 2008 and has flown more than 1 million passengers between the US and Haiti.

Photo credit: Spirit Airlines via Twitter