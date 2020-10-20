Alaska Airlines begins E175 routes in Alaska

Alaska Airlines has added Embraer 175 service in the state of Alaska, operated by partner Horizon Air.

The E175 jet gives the carrier the flexibility to increase daily frequency between Anchorage (ANC) and Fairbanks (FAI), and to provide year-round service to King Salmon (AKN) and Dillingham (DLG). Previously the airline was flying Boeing 737s within Alaska.

“This has been an especially challenging time for Alaskans both due to the pandemic and the reduction of air service last spring,” Alaska Airlines regional VP Marilyn Romano said.

“As part of our commitment to Alaskans and the communities we serve, we are introducing a new aircraft to our in-state 737 fleet. The E175 supports additional flying and keeps Alaskans connected within the state and beyond.”

Connectivity in Alaska was reduced earlier this year when regional carrier RavnAir Group filed for bankruptcy. Certain assets of the company have since been sold off.

At 76 seats, Alaska Airlines said the E175 is the ideal size for many communities where larger jets are not the best option throughout the year.

“The E175 is a perfect aircraft to complement the current flying in Alaska,” Horizon Air president Joe Sprague said. “Our crews are focused on supporting Alaska Airlines and committed to the same outstanding service Alaskans have come to rely on for 88 years.”

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is currently in the process of joining global airline alliance oneworld and expects to become a full member on March 31, 2021.

Plans to join the alliance were announced in February 2020, along with the formation of the airline’s West Coast-oriented codeshare partnership with American Airlines.

Photo credit: Joe Pries