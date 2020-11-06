Finnair posts stark capacity update

Finnair noted Finland's 'exceptionally strict travel restrictions' as it explained the impact of COVID-19 on its network.

By Wesley Charnock

Posted

Share this article

Finnair’s total capacity for October fell sharply, with the impact of COVID-19 “clearly visible,” new results showed.

For October 2020, Finnair’s overall capacity measured in available seat kilometers (ASK) fell by 88.5% year-on-year.

North America showed the highest fall in ASKs at 100% as there were no scheduled flights. Europe was second at 90.2% and Asia third at 86.6%. Domestic capacity fell by 66.3%.

“The differences between capacity figures are explained by the shorter operated flights on average and by smaller operated aircraft compared to October 2019,” explained Finnair.

“The COVID-19 impact, including the exceptionally strict travel restrictions imposed by Finland, still affected all passenger traffic figures. It was visible especially in the North Atlantic figures.”

Traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometers also plummeted, falling 95.6% in the period, with a similar regional pattern to capacity, while load factors dipped by 50.7% to 31.6%.

Total cargo tonnage rose 26.1% from September 2020, although available scheduled cargo tonne kilometers were still down by 87.4% year-on-year as the carrier suffered from the loss of the belly hold capacity on its passenger aircraft. 

Finnair’s top ten departure airports (October 2020)

Name

Code

Total departure seats

Helsinki-Vantaa

HEL

112,449

Oulu

OUL

12,740

London Heathrow Apt

LHR

10,404

Rovaniemi

RVN

8,594

Ivalo

IVL

7,555

Kittila

KTT

7,555

Tallinn

TLL

6,426

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Apt

BKK

6,009

Stockholm Arlanda Apt

ARN

5,452

Tokyo Narita Intl

NRT

4,353

Data from OAG Schedules Analyser

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth / Aviation Week Network

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

Request your copy of the Economic Impact Study to learn more about the long-term growth effects your airport or destination can benefit from by hosting World Routes in 2023, the next available hosting year for World Routes.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Editor-in-chief, Routes

Wesley leads the Routes editorial team, responsible for Routes magazine and overseeing all digital news.