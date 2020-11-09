JetBlue adds Thanksgiving flights

The New York-based carrier expects high VFR traffic over the holiday.

JetBlue has added 25 new services from the New York area over Thanksgiving, including transcontinental routes to California.

The additional services, which operate to domestic destinations alongside Latin America and the Caribbean, aim to capitalize on high expected VFR demand for the holiday.

“As we head toward the holidays, we’re seeing signs of strong demand in certain markets,” JetBlue head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence said.

“To help get more customers to their destinations and capture more revenue during this important time of year, we are adding additional flights over Thanksgiving weekend.”

Over recent weeks JetBlue has pivoted its network to take advantage of more domestic leisure and recently added services to ski destination Telluride, Colorado, from three cities.

The expanded Thanksgiving line-up will operate between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30 with routes including:

New York City (JFK) – Los Angeles (LAX)

New York City (JFK) – Port-au-Prince (PAP)

New York City (JFK) – Santo Domingo (SDQ)

New York City (JFK) – San Francisco (SFO)

New York City (JFK) – San Juan (SJU)

New York City (JFK) – Santiago (SCL)

Newark (EWR) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Newark (EWR) – Orlando (MCO)

– Orlando (MCO) Newark (EWR) – Fort Myers (RSW)

– Fort Myers (RSW) Newark (EWR) – Tampa (TPA)

– Tampa (TPA) Westchester County (HPN) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Westchester County (HPN) – Orlando (MCO)

Photo credit: Joe Pries