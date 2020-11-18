Allegiant adds new destinations in California and Washington

The Las Vegas-based ULCC is adding 15 routes to its network, including two new destinations.

Allegiant Air is planning to further grow its domestic network in the US during 2021 with the addition of 15 new routes.

The services will see the ULCC grow in existing markets and expand into new ones such as Orange Country, California, and Spokane, Washington. Eight of the new routes are out of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County.

“We're excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021,” Allegiant VP of planning and revenue Drew Wells said.

“We are continuing to expand Allegiant's network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion.”

Four routes will start on Feb. 12 from SNA to Boise (BOI), Idaho; Grand Junction (GJT), Colorado; Medford (MFR), Oregon; and Provo (PVU), Utah. A further four will begin six days later to Las Vegas (LAS), Nevada; Missoula (MSO), Montana; Reno (RNO), Nevada; and Spokane (GEG), Washington.

From LAS, Allegiant is adding GEG from Feb. 11; Asheville (AVL), North Carolina from March 4; and Flint (FNT), Michigan also from March 4.

Two routes are being launched on March 5 from Gerald R. Ford International (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Newark (EWR), New Jersey and Destin (VPS) in Florida.

The final two new services announced by Allegiant will connect St Petersburg (PIE), Florida with Fargo (FAR), North Dakota from Feb. 11, and Texas’ Houston Hobby (HOU) with Mesa (AZA), Arizona from the same date.

Speaking in late October, Allegiant Travel Company’s president and CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr said the business has been “encouraged by the modest, yet consistent improvements during the third quarter and into the fourth.”

The airline expects Q4 2020 seat capacity to be down by 15% on pre-pandemic levels but said it would continue to be adjusted based on demand trends.

Photo credit: Joe Pries